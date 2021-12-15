Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Buy books at CR library sale

The Friends of the Castle Rock Library will hold a book sale from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 17 and 18 at the library, 137 Cowlitz St. W., Castle Rock.

The cost is $4 per grocery bag.

For details, call 360-274-6961.

Big Band Christmas concert Dec. 19

Dave Klander will direct the NorthWest Jazz Orchestra for a Big Band Christmas performance at 3 p.m. Dec. 19 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 2021 Washington Way, Longview.

The concert will feature jazz versions of a variety of Christmas favorites including “Deck the Halls,” “Hark the Herald Angels Sing,” “Winter Wonderland” and many more.

The suggested donation is $5 per person for adults and $4 per person for senior citizens and students.

The NorthWest Jazz Orchestra is a 17-piece jazz group based in Longview. The group was founded in 2006 and has performed numerous concerts, dances and other events in the Longview/Kelso area, notes a press release submitted to The Daily News.

SON members sell goodies

Sons of Norway lodge members are offering traditional Norwegian holiday foods for sale Dec. 18 at the lodge, 224 Catlin St., Kelso. The sale takes place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The foods include five rounds of lefse for $10, 12 assorted cookies (Krumkake, Rosettes and Sandbakkels) for $6, four frozen Norwegian waffles for $5, four frozen Swedish pancakes for $5, a 14-ounce jar of lingonberries for $6, two pounds of frozen lutefisk for $25, a 12-ounce jar of pickled herring for $10, 12 homemade meatballs for $10 and a frozen eight-ounce cup of split pea soup for $5.

Relay team raising funds

Members of the Crusaders Relay for Life team are hosting a fundraiser to benefit the American Cancer Society.

They will sell biscuits and gravy from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 18 at the Longview Eagles, 1526 12th Ave. The cost is $6 per person for adults and $3 per child ages 8 to 12 years old. In addition, pictures can be taken with Santa for an additional $5.

Time to donate to blanket driveThe 2022 Kiwanis Kwilts for Kids blanket and quilt drive is underway. All blankets and quilts collected are given to the Community House and the Emergency Support Shelter.

For details on dropping off the items, call Carol at 360-636-1600.

Fleece for tied blankets also can be dropped off at Three Rivers Christian School, 2610 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview. Key Club members will attach the fleece to the blankets.

The distribution is planned for Feb. 14.

— The Daily News

