Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Forms are available in the newspaper lobby. Information will not be taken over the phone. To request a form to be emailed, send a note to frontdoor@tdn.com. Office hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.

To be eligible for the free service, participants must donate a portion of the proceeds to a charity or community service-oriented activity. The charity must be listed on the form.

Time to submit Halloween info

A roundup of Halloween events will be published in The Daily News the week of Oct. 25.

Groups should submit information to Halloween Roundup, The Daily News, P.O. Box 189, Longview, WA 98632; or email information to frontdoor@tdn.com. No information will be taken by phone.

The deadline is 2 p.m. Oct. 22.

Include the name of the event; the time, date and place; who is sponsoring the event; the cost, if applicable; and any other details.

Volunteer for senior center work party

Volunteers are invited to help spruce up, clean and do other work from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays at the Kelso Senior Center, 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso.

For details, call the center at 360-232-8078.