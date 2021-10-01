Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

MM class of ’66 meets for lunch
Mark Morris High School class of 1966 members will meet for lunch at noon Oct. 1 at Stuffy’s II, 804 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview.
All classmates, spouses, significant others and teachers are encouraged to attend.
For details, call Cathy Cleek Healea at 360-425-5191.
Parents Place offers classes
The parenting class Ready for Kindergarten takes place Oct. 1-31 at Parents Place, 928 23rd Ave., Longview.
The class is for children born Aug. 31, 2021, or before who have not started kindergarten and is free thanks to the United Way of Cowlitz and Wahkiakum Counties and the Red Hat Thrift Store of Longview.
To register, visit readyforkindergarten.org/parentsplace/schedule.
Another class, Love and Logic, takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays starting Oct. 12 and repeats for five weeks.
The class is for people raising children of any age. The cost is $20 per week per person or $25 per week per couple. Child care is not offered at this time, but infants too young to walk are welcome in the class.
For details or to register, call Parents Place at 360-414-9212.
2021 Women’s March Saturday
The 2021 Women’s March takes place from 1 to approximately 3 p.m. Oct. 2 in the public areas around Longview City Hall and the Civic Circle.
Co-hosted by the Religion of Art, Theatre and Science along with Lower Columbia Indivisible and the Cowlitz Democratic Women, the groups will be “peacefully protesting the limitations and attempted restrictions of women’s freedoms, particularly reproductive freedoms, nationwide,” according to information submitted to The Daily News.
The public is invited.
Free disc golf clinic for kids
Hopscotch Toys of Longview and Longview Parks and Recreation are sponsoring a free Disc Golf clinic for children between 4 and 14 years old from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Mint Valley Golf Course, 4002 Pennsylvania St., Longview.
Children will learn the basics of the sport and how to play it safely, according to a Facebook Events page.
JJ Fuentes and Dustin Hummel will host the event. Each child who is registered will receive either a new Aviar or Aviar 3 putter sponsored by Hopscotch Toys.
Space is limited. To register, visit bit.ly/3EEphYY.
Friends of library hold fundraiser
The Friends of the Longview Public Library are selling cards featuring historical images from the library’s Longview Room collection. The cards measure 5 by 7 inches and come with a matte finish and envelope. Each card costs $2, or a set of 10 can be purchased for $18.
Orders can be placed on GiveButter at givebutter.com/GhRenj and picked up in the Library Drive-Thru from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays; and from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Annual auction online once again
The Friends of Skamokawa will hold the “A Cornucopia of Treasures” event as an online auction at www.32auction.com/fos from 10 a.m. Oct. 9 through 5 p.m. Oct. 16.
Money raised from the sale will go toward operating and maintaining the historic River Life Interpretive Center at Redmen Hall/1894 Central School.
This is the 31st Cornucopia auction and the second time the auction has been held online.
People who would like to make donations to the event, should call the Friends of Skamokawa at 360-795-3007 or send an email to fos1894@gmail.com.
Sign kids up for soccer
Parents of children 5 to 7 years old are invited to sign them up for Soccer for Little Ones sponsored by Longview Parks and Recreation.
The next session for children to learn basic soccer takes place from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Thursdays, Oct. 14 through Nov. 4 in the large room at the McClelland Center, 951 Delaware St., Longview.
The cost is $31 per child for Longview residents and $36 per child for non-residents.
To register, stop by the Parks and Rec office at 2920 Douglas St., Longview; or visit bit.ly/38NuLSB.
For details, call the Parks and Rec office at 360-442-5400.
Senior center gift shop open
The Rainier Senior Center gift shop is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays inside the center, 48 W. Seventh St., Rainier.
New creations from local artists are available.
For details, call the center at 503-556-3889 or send an email to RainierSeniorC@gmail.com.
Bazaar forms are available
The Daily News’ annual Bazaar listing will be published Oct. 31. The deadline to return forms is 2 p.m. Oct. 22.
Forms are available in the newspaper lobby. Information will not be taken over the phone. To request a form to be emailed, send a note to frontdoor@tdn.com. Office hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.
To be eligible for the free service, participants must donate a portion of the proceeds to a charity or community service-oriented activity. The charity must be listed on the form.
Time to submit Halloween info
A roundup of Halloween events will be published in The Daily News the week of Oct. 25.
Groups should submit information to Halloween Roundup, The Daily News, P.O. Box 189, Longview, WA 98632; or email information to frontdoor@tdn.com. No information will be taken by phone.
The deadline is 2 p.m. Oct. 22.
Include the name of the event; the time, date and place; who is sponsoring the event; the cost, if applicable; and any other details.
Volunteer for senior center work party
Volunteers are invited to help spruce up, clean and do other work from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays at the Kelso Senior Center, 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso.
For details, call the center at 360-232-8078.
AFA expands hotline hours
The hours of the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America hotline have been expanded to help more individuals and families impacted by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia-related illnesses.
Staffed by licensed social workers specifically trained in dementia care, the helpline is available seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Pacific time.
People can call 866-232-8484, visit the AFA website at www.alzfdn.org and click on the blue and white chat icon in the lower right-hand corner of the page, or send a text message to 646-586-5283.
Topics the AFA Helpline can help people with include:
- Signs and symptoms of dementia-related illnesses
- What to do if you or a loved one have recently been diagnosed with a dementia-related illnesses
- How to speak with someone about memory problems
- Caring for a family member with a dementia-related illness
- Building a care team and support network
- Self-care for caregivers
- Finding local caregiving support services
- Handling behavioral changes
- Navigating communication among family members
- Brain health and wellness information
— The Daily News