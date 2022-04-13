Events: Looking for something to do? Check out these events.

Video of Sweden shown at potluck

The monthly Castle Rock Senior Center potluck takes place at noon April 15 at the center, 222 Second Ave., Castle Rock.

People are invited to bring their favorite food dishes.

After the potluck at 1 p.m., Myron and Mary Nelson will share the first video of their trip to Sweden including a visit to a festival in Brunskog, where Myron Nelson’s grandmother was raised; the cathedral in Uppsala; and the changing of the guard at the royal palace in Stockholm along with some other sites. Mary Nelson’s cousin was the couple’s tour guide and took them to “places few Americans get to see in Sweden,” according to information submitted to The Daily News.

The second part of the Nelsons tour will be shown at the May 20 potluck.

Attend Woodland Easter Egg Hunt

A Community Easter Egg Hunt takes place starting at 10 a.m. April 16 at Horseshoe Lake Park in Woodland.

Sponsored by the Woodland Moose Lodge, the event is divided into four age groups: 2 years old and younger, 3 to 5 years old, 6 to 8 years old and 9 to 11 years old. Three prize baskets will be awarded in each age group.

For details, call Lota Ross at 360-903-3579, or the lodge any day after 2 p.m. at 360-225-7736.

Kalama Lions plan Easter Egg Hunt

The Kalama Lions Club is holding an Easter Egg Hunt starting at 9 a.m. sharp April 16 at Camp Kalama, 5055 Meeker Road, Kalama.

The event is for children up to 13 years old and features bunnies, prizes, hot chocolate and doughnuts.

Kelso Lions plan Easter Egg Hunt

The Kelso Lions Club is holding an Easter Egg Hunt starting at 10 a.m. April 16 at Coweeman Junior High School, 2000 Allen St., Kelso.

The hunt is for children who are toddlers and older.

Merchants hold razor clam fest

The Long Beach Merchants Association is holding the Long Beach Razor Clam Festival April 16 and 17 in celebration of everything razor, according to the festival’s website.

Among the activities are free clam digging lessons, how to clean clam demonstrations and a chowder taste-off competition. Live musical entertainment will be provided. Contests for prizes will be held, free fritter samples will be handed out, vendors will sell their wares, food trucks will offer food and more.

Attendees can meet Jack Sparrow and view a mermaid swimming in her sea tank.

The festival is a tradition dating back to the 1940s.

For details on event times and locations, visit longbeachrazorclamfestival.com/.

Potter’s House Easter Egg Hunt

An Easter Egg Hunt sponsored by Longview’s Potter’s House Church takes place at noon April 16 at Cloney Park, 28th Avenue and Douglas Street, Longview.

The event is free. Food, prizes, live music and a raffle will be available.

For details, call 206-651-4890.

Library’s seed program returns

The Longview Public Library is bringing back its Seed Library program beginning April 16.

People with library cards can pick up seed kits containing a combination of vegetable and flower seeds at the two circulation desks in the library or at the library’s drive-thru window.

The first 100 card holders who pick up a kit will get a deluxe version that includes a rain-resistant notebook and a ticket for future prize drawings, according to a press release from the city of Longview.

The Longview Public Library started the seed bank program in early 2020 to provide local vegetation and gardening information to the community.

The library requests only one kit is picked up per household. For some varieties of plants, patrons are encouraged to save seeds to be used next year.

Society needs dog, cat foods

Castle Rock resident Bill Ammons has partnered with the Humane Society of Cowlitz County to collect dog and cat food for the society.

Food can be dropped off during business hours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays at the society, 909 Columbia Blvd., Longview.

For details, call Ammons at 360-274-7811.

