Events: Longview Senior Center open, holds activities

Help with senior center remodel
Work is proceeding on the remodel at the Kelso Senior Center, 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso.
The upstairs remodel is nearly completed, according to the group’s newsletter and crews soon will begin moving cabinets there along with items to be stored.
Volunteers are needed to help sort through everything to decide what to keep and what not to keep.
Work on the project takes place from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays.
Once that work is done, crews will start remodeling the back rooms on the first floor in preparation of the center’s reopening.
LV Senior Center plans activities
The Friends of the Longview Senior Center recently announced the center is open and activities are taking place.Because of requirements for reopening, lunch will not be provided at this time.
People do not have to be a member to attend the activities. Lunch is not being offered at this time, but attendees can bring their own lunches.
Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. Face shields are available for people who have issues with regular masks
Membership fees are $20 per person per year or $30 per couple per year. A lifetime membership is $250.
For details, call the center at 360-636-0210 between the hours listed above.
The schedule
April 19
- : 12:30 p.m., pinochle.
April 20
- : 9 a.m., line dancing; 10:15 a.m., beginning line dancing; 12:30-1:45 p.m. entertainment by Ted Boursaw; 3 p.m., karaoke; 4-6 p.m., wood carvers.
April 21
- : noon, bingo.
April 22
- : 9 a.m., line dancing; 10:15, beginning line dancing; 12:30-1:45 p.m., entertainment by the Boursaw Brothers.
April 23
- : 9 a.m., beginning line dancing; 10:15 a.m., ultra beginning line dancing; 12:30 p.m., pinochle; 1 p.m., bunco.
April 25
- : 1-2:15 p.m., dance to the music of the Boursaw Brothers; $5 per person.
April 26
- : 12:30 p.m., pinochle.
April 27
- : 9 a.m., line dancing; 10 a.m., board meeting; 10:15 a.m., beginning line dancing; 12:30-1:45 p.m., entertainment; 3 p.m., karaoke; 4-6 p.m., wood carvers.
April 28
- : noon, bingo.
April 29
- : 9 a.m., line dancing; 10:15 a.m., beginning line dancing; 12:30-1:45 p.m., entertainment by Ray Mann.
April 30: 9 a.m., line dancing; 10:15 a.m., beginning line dancing; 12:30 p.m., pinochle; 1 p.m., bunco.
Free parent group offered
Incredible Years Basic Parent Training offered by Columbia Wellness is a free parent group held via Zoom at 5 p.m. Tuesdays for 18 to 20 weeks starting April 20.
Parents will learn how to encourage positive behaviors, build relationships and manage conflicts.
Topics include Communication Skills, Problem Solving, Praising and Rewarding, The Importance of Play, Effective Limit Setting and Handling Misbehavior.
Classes are conducted by Selah Mitchell and Kelly Purcell, M.ED, early interventionists.
To sign up or for details, send an email to care@columbiawell.org.
Register for free family programs
A free Strengthening Families program for parents/caregivers and their children 10 to 14 years old will be held Wednesdays and Thursdays via Zoom beginning April 28.
The program is designed to help families deal with the stress involved with raising youngsters and in dealing with everyday life. Families will solve problems together and build family strengths through conversation, sharing what works and what doesn’t, and skill building exercises. Youngsters will engage in hands-on activities around reaching goals, resisting peer pressure and appreciating parents.
The sessions for youngsters take place at 4 p.m. Wednesdays, April 28, May 5, 12, 19, 26, and June 2 and 9. The sessions for parents/caregivers take place at 6 p.m. Thursdays, April 29, May 6, 13, 20, 27, and June 3 and 10.
The program is sponsored by the Washington State University Cowlitz County Extension Service.
For details or to register, call or text coordinator Ramona Leber at 360-261-3971 or send an email to her at sfpwsucowlitz@hotmail.com.
Details also can be found on the WSU Extension website at https://extension.wsu.edu/cowlitz/4h/parenting-programs/.
Kelso Garden Club plans sale
Members of the Kelso Garden Club are holding a plant sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at the Tim-Wa Mobile Home Park, 1965 West Side Highway, Space 37, in Kelso.
Signs will be posted to follow from the entryway of the park to the location of the plant sale that includes houseplants, annuals, perennials, shrubs, herbs, vegetables and seeds. Some yard art and used pots also will be for sale.
All sales are cash only and will be reduced to 50% off after 2 p.m.
Money raised from the sale will support various club projects held throughout the community including the Lower Columbia School Gardens, Arbor Day tree planting, Cowlitz County Fair exhibits and special projects such as the Blue Star Maker to be placed at Tam O’Shanter Park.
Master Gardeners plan a plant saleWashington State University Extension Cowlitz County Master Gardener members are holding an online Plant Sale and Tomatopalooza at cowlitzcomg.com from May 9 to May 13. Details also can be found on the Master Gardeners Facebook page at facebook.com/cowlitz.mastergardeners.
Dozens of varieties of hard-to-find plants, tomatoes and peppers will be available as well as an expanded selection of herbs and other vegetables, according to a press release submitted to The Daily News.