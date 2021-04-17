Events: Longview Senior Center open, holds activities

Help with senior center remodel

Work is proceeding on the remodel at the Kelso Senior Center, 106 N.W. Eighth Ave., Kelso.

The upstairs remodel is nearly completed, according to the group’s newsletter and crews soon will begin moving cabinets there along with items to be stored.

Volunteers are needed to help sort through everything to decide what to keep and what not to keep.

Work on the project takes place from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesdays.

Once that work is done, crews will start remodeling the back rooms on the first floor in preparation of the center’s reopening.

LV Senior Center plans activities

The Friends of the Longview Senior Center recently announced the center is open and activities are taking place.Because of requirements for reopening, lunch will not be provided at this time.

People do not have to be a member to attend the activities. Lunch is not being offered at this time, but attendees can bring their own lunches.

Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. Face shields are available for people who have issues with regular masks