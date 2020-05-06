TDN editor to appear on Facebook Live program about Mount St. Helens

Daily News City Editor Andre Stepankowsky will reflect on his extensive experience covering the eruption of Mount St. Helens on a Facebook live program hosted by the Cowlitz County Historical museum at 7 p.m. May 14.
The program is part of the museum’s regular First Thursday Program, though it will be held on the second Thursday of May due to scheduling conflicts.
Stepankowsky, who was a 24-year-old TDN reporter in 1980, was among the first journalists on the scene of the volcano’s big blow on May 18, 1980, and for several years afterward was assigned to cover the volcano and the aftermath of the eruption full time.
The audience will be able to type in questions for Stepankowsky to field. Stepankowsky also is expected to speak of his experiences on May 18 and reflect on what the volcano has meant for the local and global community.
This is the museum’s first live Facebook production. It was made necessary by the social distancing requirements of the COVID-19 pandemic. To link in, open the Cowlitz County Historical Museum Facebook page.
The production will appear four days before the 40th anniversary of the volcano’s giant eruption,which killed 57 people, destroyed 200 homes, leveled 230 square miles of forest, destroyed 27 bridges and was the most destructive volcanic eruption in the history of the United States.
Stepankowsky also will appear on the 40th anniversary Facebook live program May 7, sponsored by the Clark County Historical Museum. That program starts at 7 p.m.
