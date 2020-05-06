TDN editor to appear on Facebook Live program about Mount St. Helens

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Daily News City Editor Andre Stepankowsky will reflect on his extensive experience covering the eruption of Mount St. Helens on a Facebook live program hosted by the Cowlitz County Historical museum at 7 p.m. May 14.

The program is part of the museum’s regular First Thursday Program, though it will be held on the second Thursday of May due to scheduling conflicts.

Stepankowsky, who was a 24-year-old TDN reporter in 1980, was among the first journalists on the scene of the volcano’s big blow on May 18, 1980, and for several years afterward was assigned to cover the volcano and the aftermath of the eruption full time.

The audience will be able to type in questions for Stepankowsky to field. Stepankowsky also is expected to speak of his experiences on May 18 and reflect on what the volcano has meant for the local and global community.

This is the museum’s first live Facebook production. It was made necessary by the social distancing requirements of the COVID-19 pandemic. To link in, open the Cowlitz County Historical Museum Facebook page.