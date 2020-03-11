Noted author guest speaker at March 19 Salty Talks presentation

Wahkiakum County resident Robert Michael Pyle is the guest speaker at a free Salty Talks event open to the public from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 19 at the Salt Hotel and Pub, 147 Howerton Ave., Ilwaco.
Pyle will present “Humans and Other Creatures of the Tidewater Reach: A Field Trip in Poems and Prose.” According to a press release from the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, he describes it as “largely a reading, drawn from many sources, strung together with stories and vignettes of our damp back yard.”
Pyle has been a full-time writer, biologist, teacher and speaker for 35 years, according to the press release. He also is a supporter of the arts in the Columbia Pacific region. He has published hundreds of articles, essays, peer-reviewed papers, stories and poems; and has published 24 books.
His essays from 52 consecutive issues of Orion and Orion Afield magazines are published in “The Tangled Bank” by Oregon State University Press.
The Tidewater Reach (poems) and Nature Matrix: New & Selected Essays will come out in 2020.
Pyle’s books have been honored by the John Burroughs Medal, a Guggenheim Fellowship, a Pacific Northwest Booksellers’ Award, three Governor’s Writer’s Awards, and two National Outdoor Book Awards, notes the press release; and his poems have received four nominations for the Pushcart Prize.
Pyle recently released an album of poems and acoustic guitar songs with Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic andRay Prestegard tittled Butterfly Launches from Spar Pole (butterflylaunch.com).
Pyle’s book “Where Bigfoot Walks” is being made into a motion picture, “The Dark Divide,” starring Debra Messing and David Cross, to be released some time in 2020, according to the press release.
The Salty Talk presentation is in partnership with the Salt Pub and Hotel, the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum and the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission with support from the Friends of the Columbia River Gateway.
For details, call the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum at 360-642-3446 or send an email to pr@cphm-ilwaco.org.