Noted author guest speaker at March 19 Salty Talks presentation

Wahkiakum County resident Robert Michael Pyle is the guest speaker at a free Salty Talks event open to the public from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. March 19 at the Salt Hotel and Pub, 147 Howerton Ave., Ilwaco.

Pyle will present “Humans and Other Creatures of the Tidewater Reach: A Field Trip in Poems and Prose.” According to a press release from the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum, he describes it as “largely a reading, drawn from many sources, strung together with stories and vignettes of our damp back yard.”

Pyle has been a full-time writer, biologist, teacher and speaker for 35 years, according to the press release. He also is a supporter of the arts in the Columbia Pacific region. He has published hundreds of articles, essays, peer-reviewed papers, stories and poems; and has published 24 books.

His essays from 52 consecutive issues of Orion and Orion Afield magazines are published in “The Tangled Bank” by Oregon State University Press.

The Tidewater Reach (poems) and Nature Matrix: New & Selected Essays will come out in 2020.