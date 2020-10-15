Genshin Impact remixes genres in strange new ways

Most games need to be reviewed. Genshin Impact doesn’t so much need to be reviewed as it needs to just be described.
Genshin Impact is a free “gatcha game,” which means its goal is to get you to pay real money for lootboxes that might — but probably don’t — have a rare, wonderful thing inside. To get you to buy the lootboxes, gatcha games use all kinds of psychological tricks. They usually lurk on cellphones, where expectations are low and they can get away with not having worthwhile gameplay.
Genshin Impact is also undeniably a Real Game. It’s out now for PC, PS4, and phones, with a Switch port (apparently?) coming. The basic ingredients are ripped from throughout the past 20 years of JRPGs: cute characters, complicated progression, frequent combat, crafting, exploration. There’s some limited co-op, but single-player is the main focus.
You build a four-character party and explore a large, stylized open world reminiscent of Breath of the Wild or Fortnite. There’s real-time combat with an emphasis on switching between your characters to cause elemental combos.
For all that this is a free gatcha title — the mark of shame! — the big-money, action-oriented aspect of it undeniably works.
Yes, it has every marker we associate with Skinner-box garbage, but it’s equally true you can smoothly go from flying to climbing to swimming to combat to treasure-hunting.
There’s a mini-challenge or hidden treasure chest around every corner. It looks good on a big TV. The story isn’t anything special, but it’s enough.
The underlying RPG systems are not a quick study.
Most items you find are functionally currencies you’ll use to upgrade characters, weapons, gear and individual skills. Soon you’ll find yourself wanting Genesis Crystals to trade for Primogems, which in turn can be exchanged for Fates and Star Glitter. And that’s before getting into regular XP, Battle Pass XP, “friendship XP” and Adventure Rank.
These past couple of years, Western developers have riddled their own feet with bullets by trying to sell lootboxes in ways that reveal contempt. Genshin Impact’s Chinese overlords instead have created a masterpiece of salesmanship. They give you the game for free. It has quality graphics and gameplay. They give you some free characters. Then free pulls on the slot machine. They let you sample the “chase rares” in story quests. Then the initial welcome mat of premium currencies dries up. The game becomes more grindy.
“See?” they explain. “This game is fun for free. But it could be so much more fun if you spent just a little money! Here, look at our discounts!”
It’s spidered throughout the game. But mercifully, it’s competent. Big US and European developers tend to sell their lootboxes in such ugly ways that leave players feeling dirty and insulted. Genshin Impact’s soft-sell approach leaves so much more space to enjoy the game.
You need a steady flow of treasure to progress along the many advancement tracks, and that makes it easy to make the player feel rewarded. Everywhere you look there’s ore, or plants to harvest and cook, or combat challenges, or side quests, or new areas to explore. You’ll build and rebuild your party to set up new elemental combos or exploit the strengths of different weapons.
These kind of games have always suffered from characters who can do anything in combat, but nothing out of it. Somehow, the fireball that kills a dragon can never knock down a door. Genshin Impact takes good steps toward unifying those worlds. When someone steps into a pond, they get a water element applied, and a lightning spell will work better, just as if they’d been hit by a water attack. The fire arrow you use in combat can start a cooking fire. The claymore you use to break shields can clear away a rockpile. Cold-focused characters can make an ice bridge across a lake.
In most free games, there’s a way to torture yourself. Like a kid staring through the toy-shop window, you can fixate on the fancy things you will only ever get by spending real cash. Definitely don’t pick up Genshin Impact if this is your life choice. You’ll only make yourself miserable hammering out long posts listing off “anti-consumer” sins. There are traditional mobile-game time limits designed to brake your progress and create a habit of daily logins. They want to tempt you to spend money, and they’re good at it. You can madden yourself.
But this is also a landmark accomplishment for free games as long as you can keep from fixating on what you don’t have. Genshin Impact is a strange mutation. It combines things we haven’t seen combined well before, and if it’s successful, it could change video games. Now if it could just cough up a *few* more of those Genesis Crystals....
