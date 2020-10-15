Genshin Impact remixes genres in strange new ways

You need a steady flow of treasure to progress along the many advancement tracks, and that makes it easy to make the player feel rewarded. Everywhere you look there’s ore, or plants to harvest and cook, or combat challenges, or side quests, or new areas to explore. You’ll build and rebuild your party to set up new elemental combos or exploit the strengths of different weapons.

These kind of games have always suffered from characters who can do anything in combat, but nothing out of it. Somehow, the fireball that kills a dragon can never knock down a door. Genshin Impact takes good steps toward unifying those worlds. When someone steps into a pond, they get a water element applied, and a lightning spell will work better, just as if they’d been hit by a water attack. The fire arrow you use in combat can start a cooking fire. The claymore you use to break shields can clear away a rockpile. Cold-focused characters can make an ice bridge across a lake.