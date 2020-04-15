Earth Day festivities cancelled

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The coronavirus pandemic has led to the cancellation of numerous events and activities locally as well as throughout the nation and world. Now, local residents can add the annual Earth Day event to that list.

The event originally was scheduled to be held at the Cowlitz County Expo Center on Saturday, April 18. However in mid March, organizers decided to postpone the celebration to May 16 over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.

But event organizers announced on Tuesday that this year's event would be cancelled entirely.

"Earlier today, the Earth Day committee made the difficult, but responsible decision to cancel the event until next year - April 2021. We are certainly very disappointed as we had a wonderful lineup of wonderful entertainment and activities for the family to participate on. This would have been our 25th Anniversary!" said Gregg Hannon in an email.

The annual free event gives area residents an opportunity to celebrate going green live performances and music, games, kids' activities, a climbing wall, petting zoo, a reptile road show, farmers market and more.

Each year there are a variety of booths and education exhibits as well.

Next year's Earth Day celebration is scheduled for April 17, 2021.

