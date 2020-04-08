Clatskanie Arts Commission cancels season
Clatskanie Arts Commission cancels season

Citing public health concerns during the COVID-19 crisis, the Clatskanie Arts Commission has cancelled all remaining shows scheduled for its 2019-2020 season, according to a press release sent Wednesday afternoon.

The planned performances have been rescheduled for the 2020-21 season.

Fern Hill Bluegrass Band and the Bloomer Family, formerly scheduled for a May 3 show, are now scheduled to play on Sept. 20. The Oregon Symphonic Band is slated for a yet-to-be-determined date in October, while Christmas with Sundae and Mr. Goessl is set for Dec. 6.

The Missoula Children’s Theatre will play in late February or early March of 2021, and The Karen Carpenter Tribute Band will play Apr. 18, 2021. Finally, pianist Sarah Hagen has been rescheduled from Apr. 24 to May 7, 2021.

Tickets for cancelled shows will be honored next season. For more information, contact Elsa at 503-728-3403.

Related to this story

