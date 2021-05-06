Eight Woodland High School students participate in early graduation ceremony

A special early commencement ceremony was held last month to recognize eight students from Woodland’s alternative TEAM High School who finished their graduation requirements and received their high school diplomas.
The TEAM ceremony “tends to be a very intimate affair with staff members giving speeches about what makes each individual graduate special and unique to the program,” according to a press release from Woodland Public Schools.
Two ceremonies are being held for the TEAM class of 2021 to honor the students who graduated early and to accommodate the large number of students who will graduate in June, states the release.
In 2020, because of COVID-19, each graduate and their family members met individually with staff. This year, a small, in person, socially distant event was held with participants wearing masks and filling out health attestations, states the release.
“We had so many graduates finishing early this year that we decided to hold a commencement ceremony for those graduates who are done with requirements,” Jillian Domingo, English Language Arts, social studies, art and computer sciences teacher, is quoted in the release.
“Additionally, by holding two ceremonies — an early one in April and a later one at its normal date in June — we are able to recognize our graduates in a fashion more similar to how we would traditionally, while still following all health guidelines.
TEAM Assistant Principal Dan Uhlenkott introduced the graduates and read a speech prepared by TEAM Principal Jake Hall, who was unable to attend the ceremony.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the alternative learning staff who, in the foreboding darkness of the pandemic, offered a ray of hope,” Uhlenkott read. “You are our heroes and we are more grateful for your care of us than can be put into words.”
For the ceremony, staff wrote messages and selected quotes to honor each graduate as he or she accepted their diplomas.
To the graduates, Uhlenkott read, “Graduates, we wouldn’t be here now having this ceremony if it weren’t for your incredible efforts to finish your studies during a pandemic — you should all be so very proud of your accomplishments.”