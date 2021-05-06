Eight Woodland High School students participate in early graduation ceremony

A special early commencement ceremony was held last month to recognize eight students from Woodland’s alternative TEAM High School who finished their graduation requirements and received their high school diplomas.

The TEAM ceremony “tends to be a very intimate affair with staff members giving speeches about what makes each individual graduate special and unique to the program,” according to a press release from Woodland Public Schools.

Two ceremonies are being held for the TEAM class of 2021 to honor the students who graduated early and to accommodate the large number of students who will graduate in June, states the release.

In 2020, because of COVID-19, each graduate and their family members met individually with staff. This year, a small, in person, socially distant event was held with participants wearing masks and filling out health attestations, states the release.

“We had so many graduates finishing early this year that we decided to hold a commencement ceremony for those graduates who are done with requirements,” Jillian Domingo, English Language Arts, social studies, art and computer sciences teacher, is quoted in the release.