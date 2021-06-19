Educational Service District No. 112 presents 2021 regional Washington Association of School Administrators awards

Washington Association of School Administrators awards recently were presented by the Educational Service District 112 to people who made extraordinary contributions to kindergarten through 12th grade education.

The Award of Merit, Student Achievement Leadership Award and Community Leadership Awards were given virtually at a ceremony held via Zoom in May.

Mary Beth Tack, Superintendent of the Kelso School District, received the Student Achievement Award for her implementation of innovative programs, according to a press release from ESD 112.

As schools were closed and districts struggled with transitioning to remote learning, the KSD’s Teaching and Learning team under Tack’s guidance began expanding online offerings.

Online education previously was offered via the Kelso Virtual Academy to eighth- through 12th-graders. By fall 2020, KVA’s virtual learning program was expanded to include all kindergarten through 12th-grade students who could take exclusively online classes or blend with remote classes, according to the press release.

Enrollment jumped from 30 students last year to 1,000 students this year.