Do the birds remember the heavy February snowfall?

Lyle Chambers, 95, of Silver Lake recently sent a photo to The Daily News of his bird feeder.

He wrote that he retired more than 30 years ago and he enjoys sitting by his large living room window, watching the many different species of birds that feed at his bird feeder, noting often there are as many as 20 Fox Sparrows feeding at one time.

He has a bird book that helps him identify the different species of the birds, such as Thrushes, Towhees, Scrub Jays, Stellers, Jays, Sparrows and even some he has not identified.

The newest bird this season is a beautiful light gray large Eurasian Collared Dove that has a black band on the back of its neck, he wrote, noting the dove is not native to the area.

He ended his note to TDN writing, “I wonder if all the birds remember the large, heavy snowfall we had in February?”

