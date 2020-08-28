The Cowlitz Valley Runners group sponsors Saturday morning fun runs and other club events on a monthly basis.
All runs are open to the public and start at 8:30 a.m. unless otherwise indicated. The courses and possible costs are posted online at cowlitzvalleyrunners.com.
The schedule
Aug. 29
- : Mr. Bill’s Espresso, 5810 Ocean Beach Highway Longview.
Sept. 5
- : Red Leaf Coffee, 209 W. Main, Kelso; meeting to follow.
Sept. 12
- : 7:30 a.m., Kilted 5K, Tam O’Shanter Park, Kelso; participation fee.
Sept. 19
- : Ostrander Grocery, 2705 Old Pacific Highway, Kelso; coffee at Starbucks, 100 N. Minor Road, Kelso.
Sept. 26
- : Red Leaf Coffee, 3202 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview.
Oct. 3
- : 8 a.m., Harvest Classic 5K and 10K, 906 New York St., Longview; participation fee.
Oct. 10
- : Red Leaf Coffee, 209 W. Main, Kelso; meeting to follow.
Oct. 17
- : Kalama Koffee, 724 N.E. Frontage Road, Kalama.
Oct. 24
- : Starbucks, 808 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview.
Oct. 31: Luckman’s Coffee, 1230 Lewis River Road, Woodland; Halloween Run, $5 donation requested.
