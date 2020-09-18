 Skip to main content
Cowlitz Valley Runners
Cowlitz Valley Runners

The Cowlitz Valley Runners group sponsors Saturday morning fun runs and other club events on a monthly basis.

All runs are open to the public and start at 8:30 a.m. unless otherwise indicated. The courses and possible costs are posted online at cowlitzvalleyrunners.com.

The schedule

Sept. 19

  • : Ostrander Grocery, 2705 Old Pacific Highway, Kelso; coffee at Starbucks, 100 N. Minor Road, Kelso.

Sept. 26

  • : Red Leaf Coffee, 3202 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview.

Oct. 10

  • : Red Leaf Coffee, 209 W. Main, Kelso; meeting to follow.

Oct. 17

  • : Kalama Koffee, 724 N.E. Frontage Road, Kalama.

Oct. 24

  • : Starbucks, 808 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview.

Oct. 31: Luckman’s Coffee, 1230 Lewis River Road, Woodland; Halloween Run, $5 donation requested.

