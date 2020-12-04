 Skip to main content
Cowlitz Valley Runners
Cowlitz Valley Runners

The Cowlitz Valley Runners group sponsors Saturday morning fun runs and other club events on a monthly basis.

All runs are open to the public and start at 8:30 a.m. unless otherwise indicated. The courses and possible costs are posted online at cowlitzvalleyrunners.com.

The schedule

Dec. 5

  • : Mr. Bill’s Espresso, 5810 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview; free.

Dec. 12

  • : Red Leaf Organic coffee, 209 West Main, Kelso; meeting to follow; free.

Dec. 19

  • : Castle Rock Bakery, 160 Huntington Ave., Castle Rock; free. Also: 6 p.m. club Christmas Party.

Dec. 24

  • : 7 a.m., Stuffy’s II, 804 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview; Jingle Bell Log.

Dec. 26

  • : Kalama Koffee, 724 N.E. Frontage Road, Kalama; free.

Jan. 1

  • : 8:30 a.m., Starbucks, 849 Washington Way, Longview; “Resolution Fun” club fundraiser, $5.

Jan. 2

  • : Starbucks, 100 N. Minor Road, Kelso; free.

Jan. 9

  • : Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 209 W. Main St., Kelso; meeting to follow; free.

Jan. 16

  • : Red Leaf Organic coffee, 1494 Dike Access Road, Woodland; free.

Jan. 23

  • : across from Ostrander, 2705 Old Pacific Highway, Kelso; coffee at Vault Books and Brew, 20 Cowlitz St., W., Castle Rock.

Jan. 30: Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 3202 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview; free.

