The Cowlitz Valley Runners group sponsors Saturday morning fun runs and other club events on a monthly basis with special activities on other dates.
All runs are open to the public and start at 8:30 a.m. unless otherwise indicated. The courses and possible costs are posted online at cowlitzvalleyrunners.com.
The schedule
March 27
- : Castle Rock Bakery, 160 Huntington Ave., Castle Rock; free.
April 3
- : Kalama River Edge Coffee, 540 N. Hendrickson Drive, Building C, Kalama; free.
April 10
- : Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 209 W. Main St, Kelso; meeting to follow; free.
April 17
- : Starbucks, 100 N. Minor Road, Kelso; free.
April 24
- : Vault Books and Brew, 20 Cowlitz St. W., Castle Rock; free.
May 1
- : Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 3202 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview; free.