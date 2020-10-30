The Cowlitz Valley Runners group sponsors Saturday morning fun runs and other club events on a monthly basis with special activities on other dates.

All runs are open to the public and start at 8:30 a.m. unless otherwise indicated. The courses and possible costs are posted online at cowlitzvalleyrunners.com.

The schedule

The Cowlitz Valley Runners group sponsors Saturday morning fun runs and other club events on a monthly basis.

All runs are open to the public and start at 8:30 a.m. unless otherwise indicated. The courses and possible costs are posted online at cowlitzvalleyrunners.com.

The schedule

Oct. 31

: Hearth Coffee, 1101 Commerce Ave., Longview; Halloween club scholarship fundraiser, $5.

Nov. 7

: Luckman’s Coffee, 1230 Lewis River Road, Woodland, free.

Nov. 14: Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 209 W. Main, Kelso; meetin