 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cowlitz Valley Runners
0 comments

Cowlitz Valley Runners

{{featured_button_text}}

The Cowlitz Valley Runners group sponsors Saturday morning fun runs and other club events on a monthly basis with special activities on other dates.

All runs are open to the public and start at 8:30 a.m. unless otherwise indicated. The courses and possible costs are posted online at cowlitzvalleyrunners.com.

The schedule

March 20

  • : Mr. Bill’s Espresso, 5810 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview; free.

March 27

  • : Castle Rock Bakery, 160 Huntington Ave., Castle Rock; free.

April 3

  • : Kalama River Edge Coffee, 540 N. Hendrickson Drive, Building C, Kalama; free.

April 10

  • : Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 209 W. Main St, Kelso; meeting to follow; free.

April 17

  • : Starbucks, 100 N. Minor Road, Kelso; free.

April 24

  • : Vault Books and Brew, 20 Cowlitz St. W., Castle Rock; free.

May 1

  • : Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 3202 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview; free.

May 8

  • : Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 209 W. Main St., Kelso; meeting to follow; free.

May 15

  • : Starbucks, 849 Washington Way, Longview; free.

May 22

  • : Red Leaf Organic coffee, 740 Goerig St., Woodland; free.

May 29: Kalama Koffee, 724 N.E. Frontage Road, Kalama; free.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Working from home post-pandemic

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News