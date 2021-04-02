 Skip to main content
Cowlitz Valley Runners
Cowlitz Valley Runners

The Cowlitz Valley Runners group sponsors Saturday morning fun runs and other club events on a monthly basis with special activities on other dates.

All runs are open to the public and start at 8:30 a.m. unless otherwise indicated. The courses and possible costs are posted online at cowlitzvalleyrunners.com.

The schedule

• April 3: Kalama River Edge Coffee, 540 N. Hendrickson Drive, Building C, Kalama; free.

• April 10: Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 209 W. Main St, Kelso; meeting to follow; free.

• April 17: Starbucks, 100 N. Minor Road, Kelso; free.

• April 24: Vault Books and Brew, 20 Cowlitz St. W., Castle Rock; free.

• May 1: Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 3202 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview; free.

• May 8: Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 209 W. Main St., Kelso; meeting to follow; free.

• May 15: Starbucks, 849 Washington Way, Longview; free.

• May 22: Red Leaf Organic coffee, 740 Goerig St., Woodland; free.

• May 29: Kalama Koffee, 724 N.E. Frontage Road, Kalama; free.

