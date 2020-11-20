The Cowlitz Valley Runners group sponsors Saturday morning fun runs and other club events on a monthly basis.
All runs are open to the public and start at 8:30 a.m. unless otherwise indicated. The courses and possible costs are posted online at cowlitzvalleyrunners.com.
The schedule
Nov. 21
- : Vault Books and Brew, 10 Cowlitz St. W., Castle Rock; free.
Nov. 28
- : Panera Bread, 307 Three Rivers Drive, Kelso; free.
Dec. 5
- : Mr. Bill’s Espresso, 5810 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview; free.
Dec. 12
- : Red Leaf Organic coffee, 209 West Main, Kelso; meeting to follow; free.
Dec. 19
- : Castle Rock Bakery, 160 Huntington Ave., Castle Rock; free. Also: 6 p.m. club Christmas Party.
Dec. 24
- : 7 a.m., Stuffy’s II, 804 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview; Jingle Bell Log.
Dec. 26
- : Kalama Koffee, 724 N.E. Frontage Road, Kalama; free.
Jan. 1
- : 8:30 a.m., Starbucks, 849 Washington Way, Longview; “Resolution Fun” club fundraiser, $5.
Jan. 2
- : Starbucks, 100 N. Minor Road, Kelso; free.
Jan. 9
- : Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 209 W. Main St., Kelso; meeting to follow; free.
Jan. 16
- : Red Leaf Organic coffee, 1494 Dike Access Road, Woodland; free.
Jan. 23
- : across from Ostrander, 2705 Old Pacific Highway, Kelso; coffee at Vault Books and Brew, 20 Cowlitz St., W., Castle Rock.
Jan. 30: Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 3202 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview; free.
