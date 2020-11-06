The Cowlitz Valley Runners group sponsors Saturday morning fun runs and other club events on a monthly basis with special activities on other dates.
All runs are open to the public and start at 8:30 a.m. unless otherwise indicated. The courses and possible costs are posted online at cowlitzvalleyrunners.com.
The schedule
• Nov. 7: Luckman's Coffee, 1230 Lewis River Road, Woodland, free.
• Nov. 14: Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 209 W. Main, Kelso; meeting to follow; free.
• Nov. 21: Vault Books and Brew, 10 Cowlitz St. W., Castle Rock; free.
• Nov. 28: Panera Bread, 307 Three Rivers Drive, Kelso; free.
• Dec. 5: Mr. Bill's Espresso, 5810 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview; free.
• Dec. 12: Red Leaf Organic coffee, 209 West Main, Kelso; meeting to follow; free.
• Dec. 19: Castle Rock Bakery, 160 Huntington Ave., Castle Rock; free. Also: 6 p.m. club Christmas Party.
• Dec. 24: 7 a.m., Stuffy's II, 804 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview; Jingle Bell Log.
• Dec. 26: Kalama Koffee, 724 N.E. Frontage Road, Kalama; free.
• Jan. 1: 8:30 a.m., Starbucks, 849 Washington Way, Longview; "Resolution Fun" club fundraiser, $5.
• Jan. 2: Starbucks, 100 N. Minor Road, Kelso; free.
• Jan. 9: Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 209 W. Main St., Kelso; meeting to follow; free.
• Jan. 16: Red Leaf Organic coffee, 1494 Dike Access Road, Woodland; free.
• Jan. 23: across from Ostrander, 2705 Old Pacific Highway, Kelso; coffee at Vault Books and Brew, 20 Cowlitz St., W., Castle Rock.
• Jan. 30: Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 3202 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview; free.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!