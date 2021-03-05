The Cowlitz Valley Runners group sponsors Saturday morning fun runs and other club events on a monthly basis with special activities on other dates.
All runs are open to the public and start at 8:30 a.m. unless otherwise indicated. The courses and possible costs are posted online at cowlitzvalleyrunners.com.
The schedule
March 6
- : Panera Bread, 307 Three Rivers Drive, Kelso; free.
March 13
- : Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 209 W. Main St., Kelso; free.
March 20
- : Mr. Bill’s Espresso, 5810 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview; free.
March 27
- : Castle Rock Bakery, 160 Huntington Ave., Castle Rock; free.
April 3
- : Kalama River Edge Coffee, 540 N. Hendrickson Drive, Building C, Kalama; free.
April 10
- : Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 209 W. Main St, Kelso; meeting to follow; free.
April 17
- : Starbucks, 100 N. Minor Road, Kelso; free.
April 24
- : Vault Books and Brew, 20 Cowlitz St. W., Castle Rock; free.
May 1
- : Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 3202 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview; free.
May 8
- : Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 209 W. Main St., Kelso; meeting to follow; free.
May 15
- : Starbucks, 849 Washington Way, Longview; free.
May 22
- : Red Leaf Organic coffee, 740 Goerig St., Woodland; free.
May 29: Kalama Koffee, 724 N.E. Frontage Road, Kalama; free.