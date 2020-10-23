 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cowlitz Valley Runners
0 comments

Cowlitz Valley Runners

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Cowlitz Valley Runners group sponsors Saturday morning fun runs and other club events on a monthly basis with special activities on other dates.

All runs are open to the public and start at 8:30 a.m. unless otherwise indicated. The courses and possible costs are posted online at cowlitzvalleyrunners.com.

The schedule

• Oct. 24: Starbucks, 808 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview; free.

• Oct. 31: Hearth Coffee, 1101 Commerce Ave., Longview; Halloween club scholarship fundraiser, $5.

• Nov. 7: Luckman's Coffee, 1230 Lewis River Road, Woodland, free.

• Nov. 14: Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 209 W. Main, Kelso; meeting to follow; free.

• Nov. 21: Vault Books and Brew, 10 Cowlitz St. W., Castle Rock; free.

• Nov. 28: Panera Bread, 307 Three Rivers Drive, Kelso; free.

• Dec. 5: Mr. Bill's Espresso, 5810 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview; free.

• Dec. 12: Red Leaf Organic coffee, 209 West Main, Kelso; meeting to follow; free.

• Dec. 19: Castle Rock Bakery, 160 Huntington Ave., Castle Rock; free. Also: 6 p.m. club Christmas Party.

• Dec. 24: 7 a.m., Stuffy's II, 804 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview; Jingle Bell Log.

• Dec. 26: Kalama Koffee, 724 N.E. Frontage Road, Kalama; free.

• Jan. 1: 8:30 a.m., Starbucks, 849 Washington Way, Longview; "Resolution Fun" club fundraiser, $5.

• Jan. 2: Starbucks, 100 N. Minor Road, Kelso; free.

• Jan. 9: Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 209 W. Main St., Kelso; meeting to follow; free.

• Jan. 16: Red Leaf Organic coffee, 1494 Dike Access Road, Woodland; free.

• Jan. 23: across from Ostrander, 2705 Old Pacific Highway, Kelso; coffee at Vault Books and Brew, 20 Cowlitz St., W., Castle Rock.

• Jan. 30: Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 3202 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview; free.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

Death Notices

Holmes - Richard, 83, of Rainier, Ore., passed away on October 14, 2020 in Rainier. Groulx Family Mortuary.

Obituaries

Death Notices

Harviol - Vera, 91 years old of Longview, Wash., died on October 14, 2020 at her home in Longview. Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green H…

Obituaries

Death Notices

Carter - Gilbert Allen, 75, of Kelso, died on October 13, 2020 at his home. Dahl McVicker Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.

Obituaries

Death Notices

Anderson - Charles Lonnie, 77, of Longview, Wash., died October 19, 2020 at Ray Hickey House. Steele Chapel.

Obituaries

Death Notices

Elam - Paul Alan, 76, of Longview, Wash., died October 11, 2020 at Sunnyside Kaiser in Clackamas, Ore. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

People
Lifestyles

People

Local residents are recognized for their accomplishments.

Watch Now: Related Video

Wisconsin using overflow facility to keep up with Covid-19 cases

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News