The Cowlitz Valley Runners group sponsors Saturday morning fun runs and other club events on a monthly basis.
All runs are open to the public and start at 8:30 a.m. unless otherwise indicated. The courses and possible costs are posted online at cowlitzvalleyrunners.com.
The schedule
Oct. 17
- : Kalama Koffee, 724 N.E. Frontage Road, Kalama.
Oct. 24
- : Starbucks, 808 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview.
Oct. 31: Luckman’s Coffee, 1230 Lewis River Road, Woodland; Halloween Run, $5 donation requested.
