 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Cowlitz Valley Runners (copy)
0 comments

Cowlitz Valley Runners (copy)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Cowlitz Valley Runners group sponsors Saturday morning fun runs and other club events on a monthly basis with special activities on other dates.

All runs are open to the public and start at 8:30 a.m. unless otherwise indicated. The courses and possible costs are posted online at cowlitzvalleyrunners.com.

The schedule

Dec. 19

  • : Castle Rock Bakery, 160 Huntington Ave., Castle Rock; free. Also: 6 p.m. club Christmas Party.

Dec. 24

  • : 7 a.m., Stuffy’s II, 804 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview; Jingle Bell Log.

Dec. 26

  • : Kalama Koffee, 724 N.E. Frontage Road, Kalama; free.

Jan. 1: 8:30 a.m., Starbucks, 849 Washington Way, Longview; “Resolution Fun” club fundraiser, $5.

Jan. 2

  • : Starbucks, 100 N. Minor Road, Kelso; free.

Jan. 9

  • : Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 209 W. Main St., Kelso; meeting to follow; free.

Jan. 16

  • : Red Leaf Organic coffee, 1494 Dike Access Road, Woodland; free.

Jan. 23

  • : across from Ostrander, 2705 Old Pacific Highway, Kelso; coffee at Vault Books and Brew, 20 Cowlitz St., W., Castle Rock.

Jan. 30: Red Leaf Organic Coffee, 3202 Ocean Beach Highway, Longview; free.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

Death Notices

Brinkerhoff - Sheila Sarah, 88 of Longview, Wash., passed away December 5, 2020 at the Hospice Care Center in Vancouver, Wash. Columbia Funera…

Obituaries

Death Notices

Daharsh - Donald Richard, 84, of Longview, Wash., died on December 11, 2020 at his residence. Steele Chapel.

Obituaries

Death Notices

Bradley - Clarence Junior, 92, of Longview died on December 13, 2020 at his residence. Steele Chapel.

Obituaries

Death Notices

Anderson - Gerald, 83, of Rainier, Ore., passed away on December 15, 2020 in Clackamas, Ore. Groulx Family Mortuary.

Obituaries

Death Notices

Bristlin - Randall William, 73, of Longview, Wash., died on December 6, 2020 at St. Johns Medical Center. Steele Chapel.

Watch Now: Related Video

See VP Pence and surgeon general receive Covid-19 vaccine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News