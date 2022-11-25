Cowlitz Indian Tribe donates over $2.5 million to local nonprofits, including those in Kelso and Woodland

RIDGEFIELD — The Cowlitz Indian Tribe plans to donate over $2.5 million in grants to dozens of area nonprofits — the largest donation the group has made to date.

The tribe's foundation members announced nine of the 40 grant recipients — including a Kelso-based recovery clinic and a Woodland food bank — during the Cowlitz Indian Tribe's annual Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony Wednesday at ilani Casino.

The nonprofit Chai Rivers Recovery Cafe, located at 111 N. Pacific Avenue, received $80,803 for the center that helps people struggling with addiction, mental health and homelessness. According to the organization, members are asked to be drug and alcohol free for 24 hours before becoming a member and participate in weekly recovery circles.

Connie Kruse, of Chai Rivers Recovery Cafe, said the donation from the Cowlitz Indian Tribe is "really awesome," and the funding would go towards hiring one new person.

Woodland Action Food Bank, located at 736 Davidson Ave., received $15,000 to help feed roughly 200 households a week. The food bank is typically open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays.

Board President and Woodland City Council member DeeAnna Holland said the funding "came at the perfect time" because the organization's "aged forklift is on its last leg." Holland said the forklift is needed to move thousands of pounds of weekly donations from trucks to the building. Without the forklift, "a small team of warehouse volunteers" have to unload trucks by hand, she said.

Kara Fox-LaRose, president and general manager of ilani Casino, said the donations "show the giving spirit this season reflects."

"... ilani is proud to host this annual event to celebrate the special joy of the holidays with organizations that do so much for our community," she said.

The Cowlitz Tribal Foundation's board members spoke at the ceremony, which included a blessing from Cowlitz General Council Chair Patty Kinswa-Gaiser and presentations for each of the nine recipients.

Staff at the recently opened ilani Stadium Sports Bar & Grill played a holiday movie and offered treats for guests.

"Each year, the Cowlitz Indian Tribe is honored to support not-for-profit organizations dedicated to lifting up and strengthening our communities," said Kinswa-Gaiser in a press release.

The majority of announced donations went to Clark County organizations.

The largest donation went to the Vancouver-based Boys and Girls Club of Southwest Washington, with the foundation providing $1 million to expand its youth programs.

A half a million dollars of the donations is earmarked for the Vancouver Housing Authority to purchase a 30-unit building to house youth experiencing homelessness or who are aging out of foster care.

The other donations are:

$700,000 to Clark-Cowlitz Fire Rescue for the future purchase of two ambulances.

$20,000 to the Lions Club of Ridgefield for operating costs.

$30,000 to Santa's Posse, a program between businesses and the Clark County Sheriff's Office to help needy families buy gifts and food over the holidays.

$75,000 to the Bonney Lake Food Bank.