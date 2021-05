Editor's note: This honor roll ran on Page B5 in the May 1, 2021, print edition of The Daily News.

The Coweeman Middle School honor roll and honorable mention roll for the third quarter of the 2020-2021 school year has been announced.

Students named to the honor roll received between a 3.25 and a 4.0 grade-point average. Students named to the honorable mention roll received between a 3.0 and 3.24 grade-point average.

4.0 grade-point average

Eighth grade: Tucker Amrine, Olivia Brentano, Claire Brigman, Ismael Brito-Arteaga, Jonas Conrad, Abigayle Countouriotis, Hannah Currence, Lily DeVries, Kaylyn Dillinger, Chace Doehne, Aliyah Dougherty, Harrison Eugenis, Raeden Fisher, Owen Gallagher, Enoch Hatch, Logan Heard, Phoenix Hubbard, Tyler Loren, Jesus Rios Rios, Arin Risner, Mallory Scruggs, Jewelia Skolrud, Zacary Soules, Aden Sparman and Sydnie Walters.