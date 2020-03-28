COVID wrinkles wedding plans

Hollie Kero lived every bride’s nightmare.
She had a guest list of 200. Caterers were booked. Outfits were ordered. The honeymoon was planned.
But a week and a half before the big day on March 21, she had to cancel everything due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak.
Kero and hundreds of brides, grooms and wedding planners and caterers all over the nation are having to postpone or drastically scale back weddings in this time of love in the age of Coronavirus.
“Some people complained about their hair appointments getting canceled. We had been wedding planning for a year,” Kero said.
Kero and her now-wife, Jana Kero, still managed to tie the knot — at a much scaled-down affair.
“We decided on a 10-person ceremony. So we met our pastor at the Civic Circle on March 18 with Lysol and hand sanitizer, and everyone stayed six feet apart,” said Kero, a Longview resident.
The intended guests, and others, watched through Zoom, a video conference app. But things like catering and florists would need to be canceled or rescheduled.
“A lot of people we couldn’t invited got to watch, which was great. We didn’t want to live with the guilt of someone getting sick. We were kind of bummed, but we made it cool,” Kero said.
“Now we’ll get to say we got married during the COVID outbreak.”
For Amy Keene, another local bride-to-be, a lot is up in the air. Her wedding date is May 30 in California. While she wants to move on as planned, she said she can’t rule settling for a stripped-down nuptial like Kero's.
“As of right now we are going day by day. It’s still on but tentatively on. If it comes down to it, we’ll get married here with eight people and us two, just to do it,” Keene said.
Keene said the thought of canceling or postponing first came up when she was driving back home from her bridal shower in early March.
“My mom asked about it and I said it didn’t want to talk about that yet. I was feeling pretty optimistic until this week when everything shut down. My maid of honor canceled my bachelorette party. It’s all just really uncertain,” Keene said.
Luckily for Keene, her mom is making her wedding dress, so she won’t be out the hundreds of dollars if she has a smaller wedding.
“There’s no point in something big and expensive when only a couple people will be around. My bridesmaids haven’t said anything about theirs,” Keene said.
Kero is in the same boat with her catering. Her family owns a restaurant and was planning on that for the food. All the other vendors were supportive about rescheduling, Kero said.
“Everyone was ok with rescheduling. It was all local companies. I think in total we lost $22 total,” Kero said.
Considering the average wedding costs about $33,000 in the U.S. and around $22,000 in Portland, according to The Knot, only losing $22 helped set Kero’s mind at ease.
“Everyone has been very kind and helpful. Michelle Renee (a Longview formal wear shop) had our suits, Northwest Deli had the food for the catering and our reception venue, the Kelso Elks club, found us new dates,” Kero said.
The U.S. wedding industry is worth $73 billion annually, according to Market Research.com., and it is a business mainstay for catering firms like Summerland Catering, which serves venues in Cowlitz and other Southwest Washington counties. Owner Matt Casetta is hoping that everyone reschedules events that have had to be canceled.
Casetta closed all five of his locations for the COVID-19 outbreak. The only serving Summerland is doing is for the emergency support services at the fairgrounds, he said.
“Wedding season if pretty much over (as a result of cancellations). Companywide, everything on the books has been canceled through June. That’s about 40-50 events, probably six wedding receptions,” Casetta said.
“That’s all were doing. Everything else we do is shut down completely. So of course I’m very worried about the future. This is a tough thing to go through. It’s going to take a lot of money to start up again. We had to lay off staff, which was tough. They’re like your work family,” Casetta said.
While it took Kero a few days to make the decision to cancel, Casetta said he many postponed early in the outbreak.
“I originally thought, ‘this is ridiculous,’ but within a few days we were aware of how fast it affected us. People just need to stay away from each other and support local restaurants that are still open for drive through and pick up,” Casetta said.
Kero said she and her wife did everything they could before postponing, but when it came down to it, they didn’t want to put people at risk.
“We canceled our honeymoon before we canceled the wedding. It’s just not worth someone getting sick. Our parents were bummed but they did ok. Technology can put us all together at the same time in one room,” Kero said.
While she is keeping her fingers crossed, Keene said if it came down to that choice she and her fiance, Matt Keebler, would make it.
“No matter what we are planning on getting legally married. Why postpone that? We still have each other and that’s what matters. We don’t get to do the social thing, but that’s not why you get married anyway."
