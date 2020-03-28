COVID wrinkles wedding plans

“Now we’ll get to say we got married during the COVID outbreak.”

For Amy Keene, another local bride-to-be, a lot is up in the air. Her wedding date is May 30 in California. While she wants to move on as planned, she said she can’t rule settling for a stripped-down nuptial like Kero's.

“As of right now we are going day by day. It’s still on but tentatively on. If it comes down to it, we’ll get married here with eight people and us two, just to do it,” Keene said.

Keene said the thought of canceling or postponing first came up when she was driving back home from her bridal shower in early March.

“My mom asked about it and I said it didn’t want to talk about that yet. I was feeling pretty optimistic until this week when everything shut down. My maid of honor canceled my bachelorette party. It’s all just really uncertain,” Keene said.

Luckily for Keene, her mom is making her wedding dress, so she won’t be out the hundreds of dollars if she has a smaller wedding.

“There’s no point in something big and expensive when only a couple people will be around. My bridesmaids haven’t said anything about theirs,” Keene said.