Could future fish returns be heating up? ‘Maybe’

The Columbia River has seen its best fall salmon returns since the formation of the warm-water “Blob” in the northern Pacific Ocean that decimated salmon runs from 2014 through 2017.

The stronger returns are a result of better ocean conditions, but does this mean we have turned the corner, or is there still concern about the state of the ocean and the species it supports?

According to a number of scientists the answer is “maybe.” There are still some troubling signs from the ocean data, but it does seem to point to relatively better conditions for at least some of the salmon and steelhead that return to the Columbia basin.

Thomas Buehrens is a senior research scientist with the WDFW and the University of Washington with a focus on the Columbia River salmon runs. He reports that ocean condition indicators have been mixed the last few years, with some trending up while others are trending down. What does that mean for salmon runs in the coming year?

“My best guess is we are not going to have the best year ever,” said Buehrens, “but we are not going to have the worst year ever. And coming out of where we had some really bad years, I think the mixed indicators are something to be optimistic about.