Coronavirus cleaning tips for your iPhone, Android

Beyond our faces, what do we touch all the time? Our phones.

While the coronavirus (COVID-19) most frequently spreads among close contacts via respiratory droplets and transmission to people from contaminated surfaces has not been documented, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, health officials encourage cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces because the virus can remain viable for hours to days on a variety of materials.

This includes your phone.

Cleaning, the CDC specified, refers to the removal of germs, dirt and impurities, and it does not kill germs, but removing them lowers the risk of spreading infection. Disinfecting refers to using chemicals to kill germs.

The agency recommends using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

For Apple products, the company issued recommendations for cleaning. All products, according to Apple, can be gently cleaned with a 70% isopropyl alcohol wipe or Clorox disinfecting wipe. Wipe the hard, nonporous surfaces: the display, keyboard or other exterior surfaces.