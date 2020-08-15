Community Home Health & Hospice gets $50K grant

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Community Home Health & Hospice was the recipient of a $50,000 matching grant from The Health Care Foundation in June.

CHHH raised $50,000 from individual donations and the nonprofit Friends of Hospice Southwest Washington.

Of the money raised and received, $52,000 covered the charity care needs of dying veterans in the Longview Hospice Care Center, according to a press release from CHHH. The remaining $48,000 was used to provide beds in the 12 rooms of the care center and to provide a number of other equipment upgrades.

The company that supplied the beds to the center went out of business resulting in parts no longer being available to repair the beds.

“The important role Community Home Health & Hospice plays in the lives of the most vulnerable among us has been highlighted even more during this pandemic, a Health Care Foundation board member is quoted in the release.

“The foundation is honored to help them continue providing comfort and care during these difficult times.”

“New medical equipment goes a long way in keeping our patients comfortable and safe,” Greg Pang, CHHH president and chief executive officer is quoted in the press release. “A huge thanks to The Health Care Foundation and all of the donors who made this possible.”

Community Home Health & Hospice is an independent, community-based nonprofit healthcare agency serving the healthcare needs of Washington and Oregon families since 1977. Their services include home care personal services, home health, home hospice, in-patient hospice care and bereavement services. Every day, they care for 600 patients throughout Clark, Cowlitz, and Wahkiakum counties in Washington and Columbia County in Oregon. Community Home Health & Hospice supports the healthcare and independent living goals of each patient and their loved ones by delivering the highest quality, compassionate and dignified care to individuals in their chosen place of residence. They have received recognition for nine years as a HomeCare Elite top agency. For more information, visit www.chhh.org.

