Columbia County vaccination group dispenses COVID-19 vaccines

The Columbia County Unified Fire Services Vaccination Group had been providing COVID-19 vaccines to Columbia County employees in the 1A phase under guidelines from the Oregon Health Authority.

The vaccination group is a cooperative of Columbia County, Columbia River Fire and Rescue, the Mist-Birkenfeld Rural Fire Protection District and the Scappoose Rural Fire Protection District with help from the Scappoose Police Department.

During the current operational periods, vaccines are being administered to fire, emergency medical services, police, additional first responders and public safety employees, according to a press release from Columbia River Fire and Rescue.

Vaccinations successfully have been administered to 130 of the 470 public safety employees within Columbia County.

More doses will be given at various locations as the operational periods continue.

