Columbia County Fairgrounds wildfire support successful

“I have seen carts upon carts come through the doors of the Columbia County Fairgrounds full of supplies, gift cards and cash donations that are literally life changing for these evacuees,” said volunteer Amanda Normine is quoted in the release.

She said she saw social media groups helping out, including Cowgirl 911 aiding animals that might have perished in the blaze.

“My mornings have been blessed by coming in to watch volunteers, young and old alike, working side by side to do literally every job imaginable with no complaining,” she said.

Six family groups with health conditions were provided shelter at a Best Western by United Way of Columbia County. Their health conditions required they stay away from the hazardous air quality. Two other families at the fairgrounds with children with asthma were provided air filtration systems. In addition, nutrition and health supplies were provided to an evacuee who recently had oral surgery.

All evacuees were able to return to their homes by Sept. 20.

Still accepting donations

After the evacuees returned home, the fairgrounds pavilion was stocked with donated items and volunteers were receiving phone calls from communities still needing supplies.