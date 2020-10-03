Columbia County Fairgrounds wildfire support successful

After three weeks of a monumental operation to support 40 wildfire evacuees and more than 400 animals at the Columbia County Fairgrounds, fairground operations are getting back to normal.
The fairgrounds became an emergency evacuation site Sept. 8 for families fleeing the 2020 wildfires. Five hundred fifty people volunteered an estimated 4,546 hours to manage the livestock, displaced people and donations from the community, according to a press release from the office of the Columbia County Board of Commissioners.
The operation was overseen by the Columbia County Emergency Management team. Other agencies on site that offered assistance included the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Search and Rescue and CERT (Community Emergency Response Team).
Columbia County Fair Board member Julie Pelletier said everyone involved in the operation did spectacular work from fair board and Grange members to local committee and commission members.
“Community support and donations of hay and feed from businesses like Dahlgren’s to Sen. (Betsy) Johnson, to a myriad of folks that kicked in and came together on this thing ... our appreciation, 100 percent, goes to the community for their outgoing of support,” Pelletier is quoted in the press release.
Volunteers provided evacuees with a variety of essential items including clothing, hygiene supplies and food. After learning other evacuation sites needed supplies and with support from the community, volunteers created a distribution center complete with drivers to take supplies to the other communities that needed them.
“I have seen carts upon carts come through the doors of the Columbia County Fairgrounds full of supplies, gift cards and cash donations that are literally life changing for these evacuees,” said volunteer Amanda Normine is quoted in the release.
She said she saw social media groups helping out, including Cowgirl 911 aiding animals that might have perished in the blaze.
“My mornings have been blessed by coming in to watch volunteers, young and old alike, working side by side to do literally every job imaginable with no complaining,” she said.
Six family groups with health conditions were provided shelter at a Best Western by United Way of Columbia County. Their health conditions required they stay away from the hazardous air quality. Two other families at the fairgrounds with children with asthma were provided air filtration systems. In addition, nutrition and health supplies were provided to an evacuee who recently had oral surgery.
All evacuees were able to return to their homes by Sept. 20.
Still accepting donations
After the evacuees returned home, the fairgrounds pavilion was stocked with donated items and volunteers were receiving phone calls from communities still needing supplies.
The volunteer team decided to continue accepting donations to help other sites, volunteer Halsey Hendrickson is quoted in the release.
“We are one of the only remaining sites where donations are being accepted, and we are now known as the ‘hub’ for making sure that evacuation sites around the state have resources for their families,” Hendrickson said.
The team and drivers have sent supplies to Glide, Talent, Phoenix, Otis, Lincoln City and Estacada in Oregon. They also sent supplies to Okanogan County in Washington.
Hendrickson noted they are actively working to search out more places that need help. She said the Otis site director has called then a “lifeline.”
About 13,500 pounds of clothing, 9,000 pounds of diapers, 15,000 pounds of toiletry items, 36,000 pounds of baby supplies, 6,000 pounds of adult hygiene products, 12,000 pounds of bedding, 8,000 pounds of pet food and 9,500 pounds of pet supplies have been donated with many of the supplies sent to communities in need.
Meals also provided
Local restaurants served hot meals, snacks, and beverages to the volunteers and evacuees.
The donors included El Tapatio, Sunshine Pizza, the Rosebud Cafe, Bamford Bakery, Scappoose Bagel, Walking Waffles, Fultano’s Pizza, the Deer Island Store, the Dockside Restaurant, the Plymouth Pub, the Warren Country Inn, Dominos Pizza, Ixtapa Restaurant, Nois Kitchen, Wild Currant and the Oriental Cafe.
Organizations such as the Elks Lodge, the Moose Lodge, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office and Community Meals/First Lutheran Church also helped.
Volunteer Toni Nelson, who managed the kitchen at the fairgrounds, said they also provided meals to firefighters from the Donald, Ore., fire department, who brought animals to the Columbia County Fairgrounds evacuation center.
The Columbia County Fairgrounds board notes they will holding fundraisers to help cover the costs of the evacuation operation to potentially make up the expected $42,000 in revenue loss.
