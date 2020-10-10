 Skip to main content
Club members tackle cleaning outside Emergency Support Shelter
Club members tackle cleaning outside Emergency Support Shelter

Interact Club

Interact Club President Andrew Harnish blows leaves at the Emergency Support Shelter recently as part of the group's service project. 

 Courtesy photo

Members of the community service Interact Club recently participated in a project to clean up the outside of the local Emergency Support Shelter.

Club members meet the first and third Wednesdays of the month via a conference call led by club president Andrew Harnish who makes sure all members have a chance to speak and offer their opinions, according to information submitted to The Daily News.

Every year the students in the club complete at least one local project that helps promote international understanding and follows the motto “Service Above Self.”

Students brainstormed ideas, ultimately choosing the ESS as their project.

This is the group’s first volunteer project for the shelter which included blowing and raking piles and piles of leaves, mowing the lawn, trimming bushes and power washing the fence.

The Rotary Club of Longview sponsors the club.

