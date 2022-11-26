 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Class Gatherings: Looking to get together with high school classmates? Here are the group's meeting the week of Nov. 8-13

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Daily News quit running the Class Gatherings calendar. If your class is gathering again, forms are available in the lobby of the newspaper office, 770 11th Ave., Longview. Office hours are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Or, send an email to frontdoor@tdn.com and request a form be emailed.

NOV. 9

Kelso High School class of 1962: 11:30 a.m., Kelso-Longview Elks, 900 Ash St., Kelso; spouses, family members and friends welcome; Gene Grambo, 360-218-8746.

It is the responsibility of members to provide updates and cancellations. Forms are available at the newsroom counter, 770 11th Ave., Longview. Deadline is one week before publication. Send notices to: Calendar editor, The Daily News, P.O. Box 1666, Longview, WA 98632; or email frontdoor@tdn.com.

