Castle Rock's Scott Neves receives Boy Scout's highest volunteer award

Castle Rock resident Scott Neves has received the Silver Beaver Award, the highest volunteer award from the Boy Scouts of America.

Neves is a youth mentor for the Spirit Lake District of the Cascade Pacific Council. Recipients for the award are chosen from confidential nominations of adult peers, according to a press release from the Boy Scouts. Only one award is presented for every 60 troops.

Neves is passionate about teaching youngsters and has the ability to inspire them, motivate them to grow and to become active Scout participants, according to the news release.

One example is with Cub Scout Pack 313. When Neves took on pack leadership positions, particularly when he became cubmaster, the size of the pack grew. Parents and the Cub Scout team members enjoyed participating with the pack and its activities, notes the release.

Neves took advantage of Scout training opportunities and put them into practice. He focused on measurements known as Journey to Excellence, to establish the continued strength of his pack and now with Cub Scout Pack 313, states the release.

Over the years, youngsters he has mentored have gone on to become police officers, firefighters, federal law enforcement officers, emergency dispatchers, armed forces members and adult Scout leaders.