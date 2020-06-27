Castle Rock Senior Center awards scholarships

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

For the past 13 years, the Castle Rock Senior Center has awarded scholarships to Castle Rock high School seniors who have been enrolled in the “Bridging the Generations” program.

With support form senior center members and memorial contributions, the senior center awarded four $300 scholarships.

The students and their awards: Summer Little received the Mike and Nancy Murphy Scholarship, Aliza “Bella” Warner received the Wayne and Mary Chappell Scholarship, Aaron Ross received the Friends of the Center Scholarship and Logann Golden received the Yvonne Ward Memorial Scholarship.

Senior center members thank the students who applied and express their best wishes to the winners, notes a press release submitted to The Daily News.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0