Castle Rock native serves aboard USS John S. McCain

Castel Rock resident Benjamin Manning is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer the USS John McCain.
A logistics specialist first class, Manning is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed Desron and the United States' Seventh Fleet's principal surface force.
Recently, the crew participated in an integrated training team drill aboard the destroyer.
