 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Castle Rock native serves aboard USS John S. McCain
0 comments

Castle Rock native serves aboard USS John S. McCain

{{featured_button_text}}

Castel Rock resident Benjamin Manning is serving aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer the USS John McCain.

A logistics specialist first class, Manning is assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed Desron and the United States' Seventh Fleet's principal surface force.

Recently, the crew participated in an integrated training team drill aboard the destroyer.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Home items you should replace to avoid a costly consequence

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

Death Notices

Buoy - Robert A., 69, of Clatskanie Ore., died January 29, 2021 at Community Home Health and Hospice in Longview, Wash. Cascade Northwest Fune…

Obituaries

Death Notices

Rinck - DeeDee, 87, of Rainier, Ore., passed away on February 1, 2021 in Longview, Wash. Groulx Family Mortuary.

Obituaries

Death Notices

Bruner - Robert Charles, 81, of Castle Rock, Wash., died on February 2, 2021 at Community Home Health and Hospice. Steele Chapel.

Obituaries

Death Notices

Orellanaramirez - Henry Alexander, 41, of Longview, Wash., died on Feb. 4, 2021 at PeaceHealth St. Johns Medical Center in Longview. Steele Chapel.

Obituaries

Death Notices

Wakefield - Lois Lynne, 81, of Naselle, Wash., died February 5, 2021 at a Portland Hospital. Dahl McVicker Funeral Homes.

Watch Now: Related Video

CNN's Omar Jimenez answers your questions about a tentative deal to return to in-person learning in Chicago

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News