Castle Rock 'Bloom Team,' AmeriCorps volunteers and others participate in huge landscape improvement project at North County Recreation Association
Castle Rock 'Bloom Team,' AmeriCorps volunteers and others participate in huge landscape improvement project at North County Recreation Association

Castle Rock project

Cowlitz AmeriCorps Network members Dean Maraman, Abbigail Angulu and Jennie Bergman, left to right, spread bark at a project at the North County Recreation Association Sports Complex. 

 Contributed photo

A landscape enhancement project recently took place at the picnic shelter and event center at the North County Recreation Association’s Sports Complex in Castle Rock.

The location has been named the Castle Rock North County “Rock” Pavilion. As it gains recognition, it may be referred to as The Rock Pavilion at North County, according to information submitted to The Daily News.

Volunteers planted trees, rose bushes and other plants and spread bark over the newly gardened areas.

The project was coordinated by the NCRA, Castle Rock Mayor Paul Helenberg and the Community Development Alliance Bloom Team, that provided the landscape design. The Castle Rock High School football and wresting teams, Boy Scouts and Cowlitz AmeriCorps Network volunteers also helped with the project.

