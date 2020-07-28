Car cruise at Monticello Park on July 30

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Starting at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 30, a car cruise for residents of Monticello Park, Prestige Senior Living takes place at the center, 605 Broadway, Longview.

Among the vehicles cruising will be the 1923 American La France Engine, the first fire engine in Longview, according to a press release from Monticello Park.

Among the other vehicles in the cruise will be a 1939 Ford Model A and a classic Cadillac.

After the cruise, the men’s gospel trio Cool Water will perform. Members are John Peters, Rod Ericksen and Randy LeMiere.

Before the cruise, Monticello Park residents will show off their “cars.” Several residents have been working for a month to transform their scooters and/or walkers into “cars.”

Four-year resident Dennis Casey created a classic Dodge race car.

“I wanted to put a number on my car and picked 75 because that is how old I am,” Casey is quoted in a press release.

He said he thought about what it would look like made out of cardboard and decided it had to have stripes, a number and an air scoop on the hood.

Other resident “cars” include a pink Cadillac, a Betty Boop-mobile, a 1957 Chevrolet, an ice cream truck and a 1924 Ford Model T Coupe created by Monticello Park’s activities director.

