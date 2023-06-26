Following the production of “A Night to Remember,” members of Cabaret Follies of Lower Columbia gathered to enjoy a video presentation of the performance at the Kelso Theater Pub.

During the intermission, PJ Peterson, general chairman of Cabaret 2023, presented a check for $20,000 to Youth and Family Link Executive Director Corie Dow-Kramer and two members of the organization who were present to accept the donation. The group was the beneficiary of this year’s performance.

Cabaret Follies would like to thank their sponsors, donors and ticket holders for supporting this event, which was first held in 1949, according to a news release from the group. The sole purpose of the Cabaret Follies, a 501c3 organization, is to raise funds for another local nonprofit.

The next Cabaret Follies production is scheduled for April 2025.