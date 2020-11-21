 Skip to main content
Benjamin Manning participates in drill
Benjamin Manning participates in drill

Benjamin Manning

Benjamin Manning shown aboard the Navy's USS John S. McCain. 

 U.S. Navy photo by Mass Castaneda/Released

Benjamin Manning, a logistic specialist second class with the Navy, recently participated in a damage control training team drill aboard the USS John S. McCain.

During the drill, he established communications with a repair locker.

The John S. McCain, a DDG 56 Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroy is assigned to the Navy’s Destroyer Squadron Fifteen (DESRON 15), the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the United States’ 7th Fleet principal surface force, according to information emailed to The Daily News.

