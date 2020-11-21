Benjamin Manning participates in drill

Benjamin Manning, a logistic specialist second class with the Navy, recently participated in a damage control training team drill aboard the USS John S. McCain.
During the drill, he established communications with a repair locker.
The John S. McCain, a DDG 56 Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroy is assigned to the Navy’s Destroyer Squadron Fifteen (DESRON 15), the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the United States’ 7th Fleet principal surface force, according to information emailed to The Daily News.
