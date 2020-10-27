 Skip to main content
Bazaars
Bazaars

If your organization is holding a holiday bazaar, forms are available in the newspaper lobby. Information will not be taken over the phone. To request a form to be emailed, send a note to frontdoor@tdn.com. Regular office hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Currently, the office is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.

To be eligible for the free service, participants must donate a portion of the proceeds to a charity or community service-oriented activity. The charity must be listed on the form.

OCTOBER-DECEMBER

Community House on Broadway Season Long Benefit: at the following venues: Sand Pebbles Gallery, 111 E. First St., Rainier; Cowlitz River Rigging, 1540 Industrial way, Longview; Petals Floral Design, 444 N. Market Blvd., Chehalis; Bay Avenue Gallery, 1406 Bay Ave., Ocean Park; and Facebook at Love Jewelry by Chris Wirkkala Wallace. Sponsored by Love Jewelry, Chris Wirkkala Wallace; to benefit Community House on Broadway.

OCT. 30

Annie’s Closet Bazaar: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 30 and 31, and Nov. 6 and 7, 2260 Cascade Way, Longview; sponsored by Shirley Phelps and Jenn Phelps; to benefit the Cowlitz Chaplaincy.

OCT. 31

Annie’s Closet Bazaar: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 31, and Nov. 6 and 7, 2260 Cascade Way, Longview; sponsored by Shirley Phelps and Jenn Phelps; to benefit the Cowlitz Chaplaincy.

NOV. 6

Annie’s Closet Bazaar: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 6 and 7, 2260 Cascade Way, Longview; sponsored by Shirley Phelps and Jenn Phelps; to benefit the Cowlitz Chaplaincy.

NOV. 7

Annie’s Closet Bazaar: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 7, 2260 Cascade Way, Longview; sponsored by Shirley Phelps and Jenn Phelps; to benefit the Cowlitz Chaplaincy.

NOV. 20

Artisan Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 20 and 21, and 1-4 p.m. Nov. 22, 203 Columbia St., Kelso; sponsored by the Thoen family; to benefit the Caring Pregnancy Center.

Mrs. Santa’s (Gift) Bazaar: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 20, 21 and 22, 1070 Cowlitz View Court N.W., Castle Rock; sponsored by Diann Bonkowski; to benefit needy families in the area.

NOV. 21

Artisan Market: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 21, and 1-4 p.m. Nov. 22, 203 Columbia St., Kelso; sponsored by the Thoen family; to benefit the Caring Pregnancy Center.

The Artisan Market on Wohl Road: 261 Wohl Road, Longview; pre-order online at www.artisanmarketonwholroad.com, then curb side pickup; sponsored by and to benefit the Longview Laestadian Church; food available by pre-ordering on website: Finnish pulla, pies, pinwheel tarts, cookies, breads, brittle, scones, sweet bread, rye flat bread, general food items; prices on website.

Mrs. Santa’s (Gift) Bazaar: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 21 and 22, 1070 Cowlitz View Court N.W., Castle Rock; sponsored by Diann Bonkowski; to benefit needy families in the area.

NOV. 22

Artisan Market: 1-4 p.m. Nov. 22, 203 Columbia St., Kelso; sponsored by the Thoen family; to benefit the Caring Pregnancy Center.

Mrs. Santa’s (Gift) Bazaar: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 22, 1070 Cowlitz View Court N.W., Castle Rock; sponsored by Diann Bonkowski; to benefit needy families in the area.

NOV. 27

Serendipty: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 27 and 28, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 29, 1707 S. Kelso Drive, Kelso; attendees should wear a mask; sponsored by Roxanne Forrest and Vickie Jordan; to benefit Meals on Wheels.

DEC. 5

Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m-2 p.m. Dec. 5, Rose Valley Grange, 1520 Rose Valley Road, Kelso; sponsored by the Rose Valley Grange; to benefit new bleachers for the gym in Rose Valley Church. Food available from Double J’s food truck, baked goods also available. Tables for rent for $20. To rent, call Nicole Nickel at 360-431-3175.

