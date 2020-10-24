If your organization is holding a holiday bazaar, forms are available in the newspaper lobby. Information will not be taken over the phone. To request a form to be emailed, send a note to frontdoor@tdn.com. Regular office hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays. Currently, the office is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays.

To be eligible for the free service, participants must donate a portion of the proceeds to a charity or community service-oriented activity. The charity must be listed on the form.

OCTOBER-DECEMBER

Community House on Broadway Season Long Benefit: at the following venues: Sand Pebbles Gallery, 111 E. First St., Rainier; Cowlitz River Rigging, 1540 Industrial way, Longview; Petals Floral Design, 444 N. Market Blvd., Chehalis; Bay Avenue Gallery, 1406 Bay Ave., Ocean Park; and Facebook at Love Jewelry by Chris Wirkkala Wallace. Sponsored by Love Jewelry, Chris Wirkkala Wallace; to benefit Community House on Broadway.

OCT. 31

Annie's Closet Bazaar: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 31, and Nov. 6 and 7, 2260 Cascade Way, Longview; sponsored by Shirley Phelps and Jenn Phelps; to benefit the Cowlitz Chaplaincy.

NOV. 6