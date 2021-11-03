Bazaar update: Nov. 4-10

NOVEMBER, DECEMBER

Community House on Broadway Benefit: All of November and December during regular business hours at Appelo Archives (1056 State Route 4, Naselle), Cowlitz River Rigging, (1540 Industrial Way, Longview) Petals Floral (444 Market Blvd., Chehalis), Bay Avenue Gallery (1406 Bay Ave., Ocean Park) and on Facebook (search for LoveJewelry, Chris Wirkkala Wallace, Jewelry Artist; sponsored by Love Jewlery, Chris Wallace; to benefit Community House on Broadway.

NOV. 5

Annie and Co. Christmas Bazaar: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 5 and Nov. 6, 2260 Cascade Way, Longview; sponsored by Annie and Co. (Annie’s Closet); to benefit Longview chaplains.

NOV. 6

Annie and Co. Christmas Bazaar: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 6, 2260 Cascade Way, Longview; sponsored by Annie and Co. (Annie’s Closet); to benefit Longview chaplains.

Fall Bazaar: 10 a.m-4 p.m. Nov. 6, Rainier Community Church of God, 321 West C St., Rainier; sponsored by the church; to benefit the women’s ministry; coffee shop: pulled pork sandwiches, chips and beverage ($8), cinnamon roll ($2.50).

