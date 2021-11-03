 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bazaar update: Nov. 4-10
0 comments

Bazaar update: Nov. 4-10

{{featured_button_text}}

NOVEMBER, DECEMBER

Community House on Broadway Benefit: All of November and December during regular business hours at Appelo Archives (1056 State Route 4, Naselle), Cowlitz River Rigging, (1540 Industrial Way, Longview) Petals Floral (444 Market Blvd., Chehalis), Bay Avenue Gallery (1406 Bay Ave., Ocean Park) and on Facebook (search for LoveJewelry, Chris Wirkkala Wallace, Jewelry Artist; sponsored by Love Jewlery, Chris Wallace; to benefit Community House on Broadway.

NOV. 5

Annie and Co. Christmas Bazaar: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 5 and Nov. 6, 2260 Cascade Way, Longview; sponsored by Annie and Co. (Annie’s Closet); to benefit Longview chaplains.

NOV. 6

Annie and Co. Christmas Bazaar: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 6, 2260 Cascade Way, Longview; sponsored by Annie and Co. (Annie’s Closet); to benefit Longview chaplains.

Fall Bazaar: 10 a.m-4 p.m. Nov. 6, Rainier Community Church of God, 321 West C St., Rainier; sponsored by the church; to benefit the women’s ministry; coffee shop: pulled pork sandwiches, chips and beverage ($8), cinnamon roll ($2.50).

— The Daily News

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

5 Strange phobias that actually exist

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Obituaries

Death Notices

Braden — Ronald Charles, 61, of Longview, died Oct. 24 at PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park. 

Obituaries

Death Notices

Adams — Raylene Fae, 56, of Vancouver, died Oct. 26 at Manor Care, Vancouver. Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park.

Obituaries

Death Notices

Cole — Judy M., 66, of Kelso, died Oct. 15 at home.  Cascade Northwest Funeral Chapel at Green Hills Memorial Gardens and Crematory.

Obituaries

Death Notice

Abbott — Margaret, 92, of Port Orchard, Washington, died Oct. 22 at Park Vista Living in Port Orchard. Columbia Funeral Service.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News