Bazaar update: Nov. 26-Dec. 1

NOVEMBER, DECEMBER

Community House on Broadway Benefit: All of November and December during regular business hours at Appelo Archives (1056 State Route 4, Naselle), Cowlitz River Rigging, (1540 Industrial Way, Longview) Petals Floral (444 Market Blvd., Chehalis), Bay Avenue Gallery (1406 Bay Ave., Ocean Park) and on Facebook (search for LoveJewelry, Chris Wirkkala Wallace, Jewelry Artist; sponsored by Love Jewlery, Chris Wallace; to benefit Community House on Broadway.

NOV. 26

It Must Be Christmas Bazaar 2: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 26 and Nov. 27, 521 S.W. Fifth and D St., Castle Rock; sponsored by Penny Stanley; to benefit Community House on Broadway.

Serendipity (One of a kind surprises, original art, vintage, collectibles): 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 26 and Nov. 27, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 28, 1707 Kelso Drive (across from Haussler Road), Kelso; sponsored by Vickie Jordan and Roxanne Forrest; to benefit Meals on Wheels.

NOV. 27

It Must Be Christmas Bazaar 2: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 27, 521 S.W. Fifth and D St., Castle Rock; sponsored by Penny Stanley; to benefit Community House on Broadway.

Serendipity (One of a kind surprises, original art, vintage, collectibles): 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 27 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 28, 1707 Kelso Drive (across from Haussler Road), Kelso; sponsored by Vickie Jordan and Roxanne Forrest; to benefit Meals on Wheels.

NOV. 28

Serendipity (One of a kind surprises, original art, vintage, collectibles): 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 28, 1707 Kelso Drive (across from Haussler Road), Kelso; sponsored by Vickie Jordan and Roxanne Forrest; to benefit Meals on Wheels.

DECEMBER

Community House on Broadway Benefit: All of December during regular business hours at at Cowlitz River Rigging, (1540 Industrial Way, Longview) Petals Floral (444 Market Blvd., Chehalis), Bay Avenue Gallery (1406 Bay Ave., Ocean Park) and on Facebook (search for LoveJewelry, Chris Wirkkala Wallace, Jewelry Artist; sponsored by Love Jewlery, Chris Wallace; to benefit Community House on Broadway.

— The Daily News

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.