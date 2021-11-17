Bazaar update: Nov. 18-24

Norwegian Goodies Sale: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 20, and Dec. 11 and 18, Sons of Norway, 224 Catlin St, Kelso; sponsored by the of Norway, to benefit The Salvation Army of Longview and Kelso; five rounds of lefse for $10, 12 assorted cookies (Krumkake, Rosettes and Sandbakkels) for $6, four frozen Norwegian waffles for $5, four frozen Swedish pancakes for $5, a 14-ounce jar of lingonberries for $6, two pounds of frozen lutefisk for $25, a 12-ounce jar of pickled herring for $10, 10 homemade meatballs for $10 and a frozen eight-ounce cup of split pea soup for $5. Boutique will be open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.