Bazaar update: Nov. 18-24

NOVEMBER
Community House on Broadway Benefit: All of November and December during regular business hours at Appelo Archives (1056 State Route 4, Naselle), Cowlitz River Rigging, (1540 Industrial Way, Longview) Petals Floral (444 Market Blvd., Chehalis), Bay Avenue Gallery (1406 Bay Ave., Ocean Park) and on Facebook (search for LoveJewelry, Chris Wirkkala Wallace, Jewelry Artist; sponsored by Love Jewlery, Chris Wallace; to benefit Community House on Broadway.
NOV. 19
Artisan Market: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 19 and Nov. 20 and 1-4 p.m. Nov. 21, 203 Columbia St., Kelso; sponsored by the Thoeny family; to benefit the Caring Pregnancy Center.
Mrs. Santa’s Silent Auction and Bazaar: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 19, Nov. 20 and Nov. 21, 1071 Cowlitz View Court N.W., Castle Rock; sponsored by Diann Bonkowski; to benefit needy families.
NOV. 20
Holiday Gift Sale: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 20, Veterans of Foreign Wars hall, 434 Davidson Ave., Woodland; sponsored by the Friends of the Woodland Community Library; to benefit activities and projects of the Friends of the Woodland Community Library.
Norwegian Goodies Sale: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 20, and Dec. 11 and 18, Sons of Norway, 224 Catlin St, Kelso; sponsored by the of Norway, to benefit The Salvation Army of Longview and Kelso; five rounds of lefse for $10, 12 assorted cookies (Krumkake, Rosettes and Sandbakkels) for $6, four frozen Norwegian waffles for $5, four frozen Swedish pancakes for $5, a 14-ounce jar of lingonberries for $6, two pounds of frozen lutefisk for $25, a 12-ounce jar of pickled herring for $10, 10 homemade meatballs for $10 and a frozen eight-ounce cup of split pea soup for $5. Boutique will be open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
St. Philip Holiday Boutique Craft Bazaar: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 20, St. Philip Parish Hall, 430 Bozarth St., Woodland; sponsored by the St. Philip Altar Society; to benefit St. Vincent de Paul; masks required.
NOV. 21
