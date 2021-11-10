Bazaar update: Nov. 11-17

Christmas in November: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 13, Castle Rock Senior Center, 222 Second Ave., Castle Rock; sponsored by and to benefit the senior center; rummage and bake sale; quilt raffle tickets available.

Glam Cave Crafts: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 13 and Nov. 14, Dec. 4 and Dec. 5, and Dec. 11 and Dec. 12, 271 Silvershores Drive, Silver Lake; sponsored by Andrea Fudge at Glam Cave Crafts; to benefit Luggage of Love and Lily’s Pad Rescue.

Holiday Vendor and Craft Fair: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 13, Woodland Grange, 404 Davidson Ave., Woodland; sponsored by the Woodland Grange; to benefit Patti Hadaller and family (fighting stage 4 cancer) and the Woodland Grange; packaged snacks and beverages available ($1-$5).

Jamaica Me Crazy Christmas Bazaar: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 13, Longview Church of Christ, 2219 50th Ave., Longview; sponsored by the church; to benefit the church’s 2022 mission team to Jamaica.

Kelso Eagles Holiday Craft Bazaar: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 13 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 14, Kelso Eagles, 609 S. Pacific Ave., Kelso; sponsored by the Kelso Eagles Auxiliary; to benefit various charities the auxiliary supports; breakfast available: biscuits and gravy, oatmeal, fruit, sweet rolls, coffee and juice.