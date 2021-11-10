Bazaar update: Nov. 11-17

NOVEMBER, DECEMBER
Community House on Broadway Benefit: All of November and December during regular business hours at Appelo Archives (1056 State Route 4, Naselle), Cowlitz River Rigging, (1540 Industrial Way, Longview) Petals Floral (444 Market Blvd., Chehalis), Bay Avenue Gallery (1406 Bay Ave., Ocean Park) and on Facebook (search for LoveJewelry, Chris Wirkkala Wallace, Jewelry Artist; sponsored by Love Jewlery, Chris Wallace; to benefit Community House on Broadway.
NOV. 11
Beaver Valley Grange Bazaar and Rummage Sale: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 11 and Nov. 12, Beaver Valley Grange Hall, 75942 Larson Road, three miles west of Rainier; sponsored by the Grange; to benefit Dogs for Deaf and youth soccer; soup, sandwiches, pie and coffee ($3).
NOV. 12
Beaver Valley Grange Bazaar and Rummage Sale: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 12, Beaver Valley Grange Hall, 75942 Larson Road, three miles west of Rainier; sponsored by the Grange; to benefit Dogs for Deaf and youth soccer; soup, sandwiches, pie and coffee ($3).
NOV. 13
A Joyous Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 13, Kelso United Methodist Church, 206 Cowlitz Way, Kelso; sponsored by the church; to benefit Family Promise, The Salvation Army, the Emergency Support Shelter and Community House on Broadway.
Christmas in November: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 13, Castle Rock Senior Center, 222 Second Ave., Castle Rock; sponsored by and to benefit the senior center; rummage and bake sale; quilt raffle tickets available.
Glam Cave Crafts: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 13 and Nov. 14, Dec. 4 and Dec. 5, and Dec. 11 and Dec. 12, 271 Silvershores Drive, Silver Lake; sponsored by Andrea Fudge at Glam Cave Crafts; to benefit Luggage of Love and Lily’s Pad Rescue.
Holiday Vendor and Craft Fair: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 13, Woodland Grange, 404 Davidson Ave., Woodland; sponsored by the Woodland Grange; to benefit Patti Hadaller and family (fighting stage 4 cancer) and the Woodland Grange; packaged snacks and beverages available ($1-$5).
Jamaica Me Crazy Christmas Bazaar: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 13, Longview Church of Christ, 2219 50th Ave., Longview; sponsored by the church; to benefit the church’s 2022 mission team to Jamaica.
Kelso Eagles Holiday Craft Bazaar: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 13 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 14, Kelso Eagles, 609 S. Pacific Ave., Kelso; sponsored by the Kelso Eagles Auxiliary; to benefit various charities the auxiliary supports; breakfast available: biscuits and gravy, oatmeal, fruit, sweet rolls, coffee and juice.
Norwegian Goodies Sale: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 13 and 20, and Dec. 11 and 18, Sons of Norway, 224 Catlin St, Kelso; sponsored by the of Norway, to benefit The Salvation Army of Longview and Kelso; frozen lefse, 5 rounds for $10; Scandinavian assorted cookies (Rosettes, Krumkake and Sandbakkels in packages), 12 for $6; frozen Swedish pancakes or frozen Norwegian waffles (4 for $5), 2 pounds frozen lutefisk ($25), 12 ounces pickled herring ($10) and 14 ounces lingonberries ($6). Boutique will be open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
NOV. 14
Glam Cave Crafts: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 14, Dec. 4 and Dec. 5, and Dec. 11 and Dec. 12, 271 Silvershores Drive, Silver Lake; sponsored by Andrea Fudge at Glam Cave Crafts; to benefit Luggage of Love and Lily’s Pad Rescue.
Kelso Eagles Holiday Craft Bazaar: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 4, Kelso Eagles, 609 S. Pacific Ave., Kelso; sponsored by the Kelso Eagles Auxiliary; to benefit various charities the auxiliary supports; breakfast available: biscuits and gravy, oatmeal, fruit, sweet rolls, coffee and juice.
— The Daily News