Bazaar update: Dec. 9-15

DECEMBER

Community House on Broadway Benefit : All of November and December during regular business hours at Appelo Archives (1056 State Route 4, Naselle), Cowlitz River Rigging, (1540 Industrial Way, Longview) Petals Floral (444 Market Blvd., Chehalis), Bay Avenue Gallery (1406 Bay Ave., Ocean Park) and on Facebook (search for LoveJewelry, Chris Wirkkala Wallace, Jewelry Artist; sponsored by Love Jewlery, Chris Wallace; to benefit Community House on Broadway.

DEC. 11

Norwegian Goodies Sale: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 11 and 18, Sons of Norway, 224 Catlin St, Kelso; sponsored by the of Norway, to benefit The Salvation Army of Longview and Kelso; five rounds of lefse for $10, 12 assorted cookies (Krumkake, Rosettes and Sandbakkels) for $6, four frozen Norwegian waffles for $5, four frozen Swedish pancakes for $5, a 14-ounce jar of lingonberries for $6, two pounds of frozen lutefisk for $25, a 12-ounce jar of pickled herring for $10, 12 homemade meatballs for $10 and a frozen eight-ounce cup of split pea soup for $5. Boutique will be open Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.