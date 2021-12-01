 Skip to main content
Bazaar update: Dec. 2-8

DECEMBER

Community House on Broadway Benefit: All of  December during regular business hours at Appelo Archives (1056 State Route 4, Naselle), Cowlitz River Rigging, (1540 Industrial Way, Longview) Petals Floral (444 Market Blvd., Chehalis), Bay Avenue Gallery (1406 Bay Ave., Ocean Park) and on Facebook (search for LoveJewelry, Chris Wirkkala Wallace, Jewelry Artist; sponsored by Love Jewlery, Chris Wallace; to benefit Community House on Broadway.

DEC. 4

For the Kids Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 4, Broadway Learning Center, 1410 Eighth Ave., Longview; sponsored by and to benefit the Friends of Broadway Parent Group; hot dogs (regular and turkey), chili, nachos, chips, chicken soup, water, and coffee available (50 cents-$5).

Glam Cave Crafts: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 4 and Dec. 5, and Dec. 11 and Dec. 12, 271 Silvershores Drive, Silver Lake; sponsored by Andrea Fudge at Glam Cave Crafts; to benefit Luggage of Love and Lily’s Pad Rescue.

Handcrafted Holiday Bazaar: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 4, McClelland Center, 951 Delaware St., Longview; sponsored by Longview Parks and Recreation; to benefit Longview Parks and Recreation programs.

Holiday Christmas Bazaar: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 4, 1520 Rose Valley Road, Kelso; sponsored by the Rose Valley Grange; to benefit high school senior scholarships; hot dogs, soups, sandwiches, nachos, baked goods (variable prices).

DEC. 5

Glam Cave Crafts: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 5, and Dec. 11 and Dec. 12, 271 Silvershores Drive, Silver Lake; sponsored by Andrea Fudge at Glam Cave Crafts; to benefit Luggage of Love and Lily’s Pad Rescue.

— The Daily News

